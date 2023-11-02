Financial Survey: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rithm Capital and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 SBA Communications 0 3 12 1 2.88

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $279.12, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rithm Capital pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 21.51% 17.17% 3.04% SBA Communications 18.71% -9.68% 4.88%

Volatility and Risk

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.20 billion 2.09 $954.52 million $1.45 6.57 SBA Communications $2.63 billion 8.55 $461.43 million $4.65 44.66

Rithm Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SBA Communications. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Rithm Capital on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

