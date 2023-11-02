First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FID opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Stories

