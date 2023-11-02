Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.74. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

