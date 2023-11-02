FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $48.77.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

