FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SKOR opened at $45.59 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

