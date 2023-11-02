Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 220,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,950,000 after acquiring an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 291,042 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

