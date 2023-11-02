Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 143,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 198,937 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,574,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 156,279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

