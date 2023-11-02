Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,629.89

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and $44,629.89 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,066,052 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

