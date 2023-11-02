Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 649,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,621,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,706,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $714.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

