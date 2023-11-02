fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 6.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 3,268,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,082,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market cap of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

fuboTV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $87,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

