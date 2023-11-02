FY2024 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $4.92 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.