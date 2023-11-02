FY2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Raised by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $10.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.46. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.05.

TSE:IAG opened at C$81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a one year low of C$68.60 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$84.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

