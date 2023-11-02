FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.