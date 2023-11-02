Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Gartner worth $41,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.0 %

IT opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.71.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

