Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

