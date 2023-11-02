General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $242.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

