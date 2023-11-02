General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

