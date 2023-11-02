General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

GE opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

