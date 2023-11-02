General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,682. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

