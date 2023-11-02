Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.80

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 426098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Argus reduced their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

