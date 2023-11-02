Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 382935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Gogo Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 124.37% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $2,578,878,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,208,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

