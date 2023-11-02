Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.24

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 8599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

