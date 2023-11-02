Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.38

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.38 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 48008011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Greatland Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greatland Gold

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £143,500 ($174,616.70). Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

