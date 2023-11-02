GYEN Trading Up 1.9% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $35.33 million and $15,851.34 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

