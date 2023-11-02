Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 48,896 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.50.

HHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

