Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.45 million.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 640,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $8,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

