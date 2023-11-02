Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $15,336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

