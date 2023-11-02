Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRMY stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

