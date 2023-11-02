Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Critical Survey

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 13.81% 10.30% 0.69% Old National Bancorp 26.29% 12.74% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.46 $20.75 million $1.85 9.29 Old National Bancorp $1.85 billion 2.15 $428.29 million $2.17 6.27

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.