HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

