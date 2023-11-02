HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $235.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

