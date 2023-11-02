HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $101.84 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.