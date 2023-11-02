HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

