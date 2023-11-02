HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.