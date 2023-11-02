HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,985 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xometry worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Xometry by 938.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,188 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 587,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 360.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,258 shares of company stock worth $513,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 6.8 %

XMTR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

