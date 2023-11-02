HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

USB opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

