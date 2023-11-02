HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

