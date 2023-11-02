HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

