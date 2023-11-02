HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $372.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.05 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

