HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

