HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,723 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 1,068,538 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,422,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

