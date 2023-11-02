HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $750.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $703.61 and its 200 day moving average is $710.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

