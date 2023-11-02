HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $536.04 and a 200 day moving average of $481.72. The company has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

