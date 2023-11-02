HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

