Head-To-Head Contrast: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) vs. Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Gerresheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40% Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gerresheimer 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Gerresheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Gerresheimer has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Gerresheimer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.25 $585.90 million $7.41 43.43 Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 48.08

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gerresheimer. West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerresheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Gerresheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

