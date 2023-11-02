Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $112,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DISH Network by 714.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DISH Network by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 214.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.