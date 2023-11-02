Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

FIVE stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.73 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

