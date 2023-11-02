Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 58,434 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,434 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.