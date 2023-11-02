Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

