Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.75. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 5,974 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

