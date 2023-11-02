Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.75. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 5,974 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
